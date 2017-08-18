Bitzer hosts international symposium in Rottenburg

The Bitzer International Refrigeration Seminar (IRS) Symposium recently took place at the Schaufler Academy in Rottenburg, Germany where Professor Ernst Ulrich von Weizsäcker, former director of the UNO centre for science and technology, gave a lecture about energy efficiency and the use of resources.

At the end of June, more than 60 HVAC&R experts from more than 25 countries came to the first Bitzer IRS Symposium. The event took place from 28 June to 1 July and the agenda featured the general situation on the market, digitalisation and refrigerants together as well as many more subjects.

Right at the start of the IRS symposium, the lecture by Professor Ernst Ulrich von Weizsäcker was a real highlight. This internationally renowned scientist, current co-president of the Club of Rome and former director of the UNO centre for science and technology, summarised the results of his decades of research with some astonishing examples in his lecture entitled ‘Good technology requires good politics’. ‘We have to make it clear to ourselves how much potential there is in just one kilowatt-hour. Even a quarter provides enough energy to transport 10 kilos from sea level up to the summit of Mount Everest. The number of possible uses is enormous – but the efficiency of our use is abysmal.’

According to Professor von Weizsäcker, just 25% of the energy available today is theoretically sufficient to completely meet our needs, if we used it efficiently.

A varied programme

Apart from other interesting lectures, the presentations by Hermann Renz, technical programmes manager at Bitzer and by Philippe Maratuech, director services and after-sales for Bitzer were well received.

Hermann Renz spoke about ‘Energy efficiency improvement of RAC systems – a global challenge’ and Philippe Maratuech put the focus onto ‘Digitalisation and smart services for efficient solutions’. In their presentation called ‘Bitzer facts and figures – market situation and development’, Erik Bucher, director sales refrigeration and Mathias Layher, director sales AC, marine and process at Bitzer, spoke about the company’s global presence as well as about the worldwide trends in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector. Barbara Bergmann, director of the Schauwerk museum in Sindelfingen, dedicated her talk to cultural questions and then finished up with ‘Contemporary art at Bitzer and Schauwerk’.

Between the presentations, the visitors had time to discuss what they had heard and their impressions. The visitors showed a lot of interest in the factory tour around the Bitzer sites at Rottenburg-Ergenzingen and Hailfingen led by Michael Schwarz, technical coordinator, as well as in the interactive ‘Tabtivity tour’ led by Volker Stamer, director Schaufler Academy, through the Bitzer training centre. The Schaufler Academy impressed the guests with its equipment which has won prizes for its energy efficiency. In a QR code quiz, the participants looked behind the scenes at ice storage and heat pumps, among others.

This three-day symposium was rounded off by a varied accompanying programme with tours through the Sindelfingen Schauwerk art museum, evening meals together, a guided tour in English through picturesque Tübingen, a barbecue, trips in a punt as well as an outdoor ‘Olympics’ with a Segway tour and an e-obstacle course.