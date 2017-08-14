Major airport kitted out with Quantum chillers

Shortly after equipping Domodedovo Airport in Moscow’s terminal 1 with chillers in 2014, Engie Refrigeration GmbH has now received another big order for terminal 2.

Made in Germany: customers and employees from Engie Refrigeration GmbH during the factory acceptance tests for the Quantum chillers for Domodedovo Airport project.

Domodedovo Airport is Russia’s most important aviation hub and is Moscow’s largest airport with more than 33 million air passengers a year. East Line Group, its private operator, has pushed forward with a gradual conversion to Western European standards since it acquired the airport from the state.

Based on positive experience, Engie Refrigeration GmbH from Lindau was awarded the contract for equipping terminal 2 with refrigeration technology in an international request for tender.

As with the previous project for terminal 1, the objective is to provide chilled water for air-conditioning the arrival and departure areas and the administration building. Cooling also needs to be provided for the server rooms; for security reasons, cooling for such purpose must reach the highest standards.

Test passed: Quantum chillers at the factory acceptance test at the new Lindau testing facilities.

45MW refrigeration capacity

The full order comprises chillers to provide an overall refrigeration capacity of 45MW. It will involve models from the water-cooled Quantum X series – in some cases with twin tubed condensers for heat recovery for service water pre-heating – and air-cooled machines from the Quantum A series. All Quantum chillers are fitted with oil-free turbo compressors.

The order also includes Pensum model reversible water chillers. The entire refrigeration system for terminals 1 and 2 is safely operated and monitored with the system manager, a control and monitoring software from Engie Refrigeration. Intelligent operation enables free cooling to be coupled with normal cooling systems. As a result, it is possible to considerably raise the EER value and, particularly in part load operation, the ESEER value, at Moscow airport for most of the year.

All chillers were produced in traditional fashion at the production site in Lindau on Lake Constance and were tested at the test benches in the newly built production and administration building before being delivered.

At the test bench: before delivery at the Russian Domodedovo Airport chillers will be tested at the new Engie Refrigeration testing facilities in Lindau.