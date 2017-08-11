ASHRAE releases new edition of HVAC ‘bible’

ASHRAE has released an updated eighth edition of Principles of Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning.

The textbook is ASHRAE’s recommended text for HVAC instruction and presents the fundamental concepts for HVAC systems and design. It is available now in the ASHRAE Bookstore.

The eighth edition is updated to reflect the changes made in the new 2017 ASHRAE Handbook – Fundamentals, and contains the most current ASHRAE procedures, as well as information on the treatment of building HVAC systems, from basic principles through design and operation. The last edition was published in 2013.

The textbook is divided into three major sections, including general concepts, air conditioning systems and HVAC&R equipment.

Several noteworthy changes are made in the Principles of Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning, Eighth Edition. These include:

New values for climatic design information.

Updated system design and equipment section to reflect recent changes and concepts in contemporary heating and air-conditioning system practices.

Revised design data and updated content throughout the textbook for stronger continuity with the 2017 ASHRAE Handbook – Fundamentals to reflect current industry practice and needs.

For more information and to purchase Principles of Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning, Eighth Edition, please visit the ASHRAE Bookstore.