Strong organic growth for Ziehl-Abegg

Ziehl-Abegg's sales in the first half-year 2017 rose by 12% to EUR268-million. The positive development in the field of ventilation technology as well as drive technology contributed towards this result. The industrial company traditionally generates growth organically, such as without any acquisitions.

“Customers are taking to our energy-saving products extremely well in every market,” says Peter Fenkl, chairman of the executive board of Ziehl Abegg SE, explaining the current sales figures of the Künzelsau-based fan and motor manufacturer.

Production at Ziehl-Abegg is in full swing at every plant, with energy-saving fans being in particularly high demand. Valentina Musolf is a ‘holiday worker’ at Ziehl-Abegg in Schöntal-Bieringen.

For Ziehl-Abegg, as an industrial company with such a high degree of vertical integration, this poses a significant challenge. Especially since the order intake has increased by 15% over the previous year.

“We are looking forward to the inauguration of our new building for manufacturing energy-saving EC motors and fans,” says Fenkl. The first machines are to be moved a few kilometres away to the production plant in the Hohenlohe Industrial Park by the end of the year.

Ziehl-Abegg is expanding its Kupferzell plant in the Industrial Park which is located directly on the A6 European main traffic artery. This will bring additional advantages in terms of logistics and delivery times. A total of EUR28-million will be invested in buildings and modern machinery.

The exceptional volume of orders means that, despite improvements in production, a significant increase in the number of employees will be needed. However, in view of an extremely low unemployment rate in the region, increasing the size of the workforce will be a slow process.

Nevertheless, there are already 3 700 people employed in the company; the majority work in the production plants in Southern Germany.