Industry celebrates 25 years of OTTC

By Ilana Koegelenberg

On 1 June 2017, refrigeration industry role players from across the world gathered at the OTTC premises in Springs to celebrate its 25 years in existence with OTTC director, Isolde Döbelin.

It was an exciting day at OTTC as the room was packed from wall to wall with people who came from far and wide to celebrate with Döbelin. Even a few familiar faces from Germany were in attendance, as well as OTTC’s first student ever, Martin McEneaney-Nel, who came all the way from Abu Dhabi to show his support. Döbelin awarded him an OTTC Master’s Certificate for his contribution to the industry and hard work over the years.

Döbelin thanked all the sponsors who have been supporting the training centre over the years, taking guests through a brief history of when OTTC started.

CO 2 plant

The day also marked the official unveiling of a life-size CO 2 cascade training plant — a project that has been long-awaited in the industry. It took more than nine months for the new state-of-the-art R134a/CO 2 cascade system to be built. The design, construction, and commissioning of the plant was done by Christian Richter of Germany, with the assistance of his father who has on occasion travelled to South Africa. Richter, a winner of the Euro Skills Competition, has also completed an OTTC Ammonia Diploma course during one of his stays at the college. Richter also received an OTTC Master’s Certificate from Döbelin for his design of and dedication to the CO 2 plant. Döbelin issued certificates to all the sponsors who have made this project possible, calling them to the front to thank them personally.

Certificates for all

Next, Döbelin called up the three youngsters who came up on top at the national WorldSkills SA (WSSA) competition, held earlier this year in Durban. She said a few words about each of them, before awarding them with an OTTC Practical Diploma for their hard work.

Four students also received their ammonia diplomas on the day: Barend de Klerk, Noah Nyapimbi, Werner van Tonder, and Ntokozo Shange.

Industry says thanks

Next it was time to say a few words on Döbelin and her dedication to the industry. John Ackermann, Cold Link Africa editor and president of the South African Refrigeration Distribution Association (SARDA), was up first, congratulating Döbelin and emphasising her commendable “tenacity”. Rory Macnamara of Interact Media Defined (IMD) and Andre Vermeulen of WSSA also said a few words. Karsten Beermann of IKKE, Germany, concluded matters by giving Döbelin a certificate from IKKE for her commitment to training and skills in South Africa.

After the formal proceedings, it was time for everyone to enjoy the German feast Döbelin had prepared and to catch up with old (and new) friends.

From everyone at the IMD team and RACA Journal, congratulations OTTC!

