Daikin gala evenings take suppliers back to 1920s

The Daikin annual gala dinner events in Cape Town and Johannesburg were once again an affair to behold, this year with a fun 1920s dress up theme for suppliers and staff alike.
The Cape Town event took place on 28 July 2017, with Johannesburg following shortly afterwards on 4 August. As usual, the event was aimed at giving back to clients from all over the country (and beyond) for their loyal support of the Daikin brand throughout the year.
Neil Stander, Daikin’s managing director, handled the formalities, announcing the top dealers in the country and handing out the awards on the two evenings.
And the winners are …
Top Dealer 2016: Airvent Airconditioning and Ventilation (Cape Town)
Top Distributor 2016: Starke Manufacturing and Airconditioning (Namibia)
Top dealer Cape Town: Airvent Airconditioning and Ventilation
Top dealer Durban: HVAC Systems and Services
Top dealer Johannesburg: Aircontech Technologies
Top dealer Eastern Cape: Airfire Solutions
The top 10 dealers nationally were as follows:
- Airvent Airconditioning and Ventilation
- Aircontech Technologies
- Coldfact Projects
- Thermaire Investments
- Airclima
- Blue Hemisphere Airconditioning
- Optimum Airconditioning
- Airwise Airconditioning
- HVAC Installations
- MG Investments t/a Air Select
Top sales growth
Kovco
Top three dealers Nambia
- Air Cool
- De Vries Cooling
- Seasonaire
Top product sales (2016)
- VRV: Aircontech Technologies
- Chillers: Coldfact Projects
- Splits: Airvent Airconditioning & Ventilation
- Sky Air: Airvent Airconditioning & Ventilation
- Packaged: Thermaire Investments
- Fan coil units: HVAC Installations.
Image Gallery - Cape Town - 28 Jule 2017
Image Gallery - Johannesburg - 4 August 2017
AdmirorGallery 5.0.0, author/s Vasiljevski & Kekeljevic.
website security audit provided by Security Audit Systems a website security company