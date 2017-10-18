  • Picture1_23-8-2017-Aug.jpg
News & Events
Hits: 150

Daikin gala evenings take suppliers back to 1920s

The Daikin annual gala dinner events in Cape Town and Johannesburg were once again an affair to behold, this year with a fun 1920s dress up theme for suppliers and staff alike.

DaikinCPT gala awards 2017 69

The Cape Town event took place on 28 July 2017, with Johannesburg following shortly afterwards on 4 August. As usual, the event was aimed at giving back to clients from all over the country (and beyond) for their loyal support of the Daikin brand throughout the year.

Neil Stander, Daikin’s managing director, handled the formalities, announcing the top dealers in the country and handing out the awards on the two evenings.

And the winners are …

Top Dealer 2016: Airvent Airconditioning and Ventilation (Cape Town)

Top Distributor 2016: Starke Manufacturing and Airconditioning (Namibia)

Top dealer Cape Town: Airvent Airconditioning and Ventilation

Top dealer Durban: HVAC Systems and Services

Top dealer Johannesburg: Aircontech Technologies

Top dealer Eastern Cape: Airfire Solutions

The top 10 dealers nationally were as follows:

  1. Airvent Airconditioning and Ventilation
  2. Aircontech Technologies
  3. Coldfact Projects
  4. Thermaire Investments
  5. Airclima
  6. Blue Hemisphere Airconditioning
  7. Optimum Airconditioning
  8. Airwise Airconditioning
  9. HVAC Installations
  10. MG Investments t/a Air Select

Top sales growth

Kovco

Top three dealers Nambia

  1.  Air Cool
  2. De Vries Cooling
  3. Seasonaire

Top product sales (2016)

  • VRV: Aircontech Technologies
  • Chillers: Coldfact Projects
  • Splits: Airvent Airconditioning & Ventilation
  • Sky Air: Airvent Airconditioning & Ventilation
  • Packaged: Thermaire Investments
  • Fan coil units: HVAC Installations.

Image Gallery - Cape Town - 28 Jule 2017

Image Gallery - Johannesburg - 4 August 2017

 

