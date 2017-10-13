Climate Wizard impresses SAIRAC Johannesburg

In September, the monthly technical talk of the Johannesburg SAIRAC centre looked at Seeley’s indirect evaporative cooling system – the Climate Wizard – and the benefits this could hold for various types of projects.

Grant Laidlaw, SAIRAC president (second from left) with some of the students who were in attendance to accept their certificates for successfully completing courses.

Before the floor was handed to Hennie Verster, general manager Africa sales at Seeley International, the centre took care of its usual formalities – handing out new member certificates as well as certificates for those who have recently completed South African Institute of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (SAIRAC) courses.

The talk took place at the ACRA premises in Chloorkop, so members and guests could experience the product up close as the training academy has one installed on site. Various members of the local Seeley team was on hand to answer any questions visitors had. But first, Verster was up to take everyone through his presentation.

The Seeley International team with SAIRAC president, Grant Laidlaw, from left: Hennie Verster, Grant, Chris Toomey and Shaun Barker.

After a brief company overview and a look at the various brands that fall under the Seeley umbrella, Verster moved on to the describing the various benefits the Climate Wizard system has over conventional refrigerated AC systems. He looked at how the system works in a bit more detail, showing why exactly this technology is so ground-breaking.

By means of an extensive list of case studies – not just overseas, but in South Africa as well, he explained the various applications the system is suitable for and the impressive energy savings it has realised in case studies all over the world. In South Africa they have recently successfully completed several interesting projects such as a bakery, two Netcare hospitals, and a Porsche dealership among others.

After a few questions and an up-close look at the Climate Wizard installed at ACRA in action, everyone gathered for some snacks and a few drinks.

<image>

