News & Events
Keystar expands its SA footprint

Keystar Industries is expanding and as such, has opened a Cape Town branch to complement its existing KZN and Gauteng offices.

The Cape Town office officially opened on 2 October with Ben Milne taking the reigns as Western Cape regional manager. Milne previously headed up the Gauteng office.

“We opened the Cape Town branch to extend our supply, support and distribution capabilities as well as have a presence near the head offices of many influential consulting engineers and retail customers,” explains Dave Starkey, director of Keystar Industries.

Ben Milne, Keystar’s
Western Cape regional manager.

André van Moerkerken, Keystar’s
Gauteng regional manager

On the same day, new manager, André van Moerkerken starts in Johannesburg as Gauteng regional manager to ensure the continued growth of this branch while Milne focusses on building up the new operation in the Cape. Van Moerkerken is very experienced in the industry and Starkey and the rest of the team are very excited to have him on board.

This now enables Keystar Industries to grow its operations on a national scale.

 

 

