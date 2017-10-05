Xylem educates the market

The Xylem solutions customer day took place on 14 September at its head office in Boksburg, Johannesburg, drawing industry role players from all over to attend this informative presentation programme and accompanying exhibition.

It was a well-organised event with various stalls set up to showcase the many aspects of the Xylem business – from dewatering to building services, transport and everything in between. Xylem staff were at the stands to answer any questions visitors might have plus also to hold demonstrations of some of the products.

At the same time, there was a presentation programme inside, with a series of interesting and topical talks to enrich the industry.

Talks included (among others):

Mixers;

Controls;

Dewatering;

Water treatment;

Waste water; and

The event opened at 07:30 and the programme started at 08:30. Vistors arrived in time for the specific talks they wanted to attend.

There were about 105 visitors in total and the Xylem team provided lunch as well as drinks for all attendees.