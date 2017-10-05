  • Picture1_23-8-2017-Aug.jpg
  • Picture1_OCT.jpg
  • Picture1_Sept.jpg

    

News & Events
Hits: 287

Xylem educates the market

The Xylem solutions customer day took place on 14 September at its head office in Boksburg, Johannesburg, drawing industry role players from all over to attend this informative presentation programme and accompanying exhibition.

DSC 0066 1000

It was a well-organised event with various stalls set up to showcase the many aspects of the Xylem business – from dewatering to building services, transport and everything in between. Xylem staff were at the stands to answer any questions visitors might have plus also to hold demonstrations of some of the products.

At the same time, there was a presentation programme inside, with a series of interesting and topical talks to enrich the industry.

Talks included (among others):

  • Mixers;
  • Controls;
  • Dewatering;
  • Water treatment;
  • Waste water; and

The event opened at 07:30 and the programme started at 08:30. Vistors arrived in time for the specific talks they wanted to attend.

There were about 105 visitors in total and the Xylem team provided lunch as well as drinks for all attendees.

 

Search

CLICK HERE BUTTON
For news articles prior to August 2017

Final Fix

8.png
logo header

 

RACA brandClick here for editions prior to 2017

RACA Aug 2017 SMALLClick here for 2017 publications

(ensure you are logged in first)
View Full Calendar
No events
Ilana Koegelenberg
Ilana Koegelenberg
Editor
Paul Engelbrecht
Paul Engelbrecht
External Sales
Zeldalee Du Toit
Zeldalee Du Toit
Online Sales
Maxlee Marange
Maxlee Marange
Subscriptions
Timothy Sibuyi
Timothy Sibuyi
Subscriptions
Mari Macnamara
Mari Macnamara
Online Administrator

PRODUCT OF

IMD logo White

Interact Media Defined (IMD), is one of South Africa’s leading multi-media magazine publishers READ MORE

 

OUR OTHER PRODUCTS

CLA Online logo white MM

 

PLUMBING Online logo white 200

  

building LOGO white

Talk to us

JHB T : +27 (0) 11 579 4940
CPT T : 0861 727 663
E : admin@interactmedia.co.za

13A Riley Road, Bedfordview,
South Africa 2007

© Interact Media Defined

Main Menu