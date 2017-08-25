John Parry agrees whole heartedly with Martin Braun’s point regarding his letter to the editor ‘What is industry doing for its students?’ in the April edition of RACA Journal…

So, what is being done? As vice president of the South African Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Contractors Association (SARACCA), I believe SARACCA members are coming to the party when it comes to increasing the industry skills.

Year after year, SARACCA must increase the training budget to meet its member’s demands. SARACCA encourages members to up their skills, in aiding that we offer a 50% subsidy on successful training of their staff. SARACCA has just completed another tremendous year of training in the previous financial year and had to increase the training budget to more than R700 000.

Our members are busy training apprentices and engineers to meet our industry’s future demands. SARACCA also encourages members to send their staff on management courses, as well as technical training such as training on refrigeration duct erection, hand tools and working at heights. We also subsidise the gas practitioner’s courses and registration for the South African Qualification and Certification Committee for Gas (SAQCC Gas) cards, which are a legal requirement for working on refrigerant gas in pressured systems.

At our Gauteng meeting in May one of our members asked if we could look at helping with bursaries, and at our recent national executive committee (NEC) meeting in July a student mentorship budget was discussed.

Could we do more? Definitely, as our membership grows we can invest more of our levies back into facilitating training on essential skills for our industry. SARACCA membership has increased 25% in past year so we can expect an increase in training offered as membership continues to grow.

About the author

John Parry is the vice president of South African Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Contractors Association (SARACCA), a director for the South African Qualification and Certification Committee for Gas (SAQCC Gas) and director of 52 Engineering, a local contracting company.