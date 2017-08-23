Toshiba takes local consultants to Bangkok factory

AHI Carrier South Africa, the official distributor of Toshiba air conditioning in Southern Africa, recently took 13 of their specifying consulting mechanical engineers from across South Africa to view their world-class factory in Bangkok, Thailand.

The South African team in Bangkok.

On Saturday 22 July 2017, the team departed from OR Tambo International airport. The excitement among the group was almost overwhelming as they boarded the flight and got comfortable for the long haul to Thailand.

Arriving in a hot and bustling Bangkok, they gathered their bags and made the short commute to Amari Watergate Hotel which they called home for the next few days. After a world-class lunch, and some time to relax, the team headed off for a delicious dinner in the energetic China Town of Bangkok, experiencing roadside diners and tropical rainstorms along with the locals.

Approaching TCTC Toshiba factory you could feel the excitement and curiosity from the team and guests as they got closer, according to those who attended. The TCTC staff were well-prepared for them, welcoming them off the bus as they entered the factory. “TCTC took us on a tour through the factory, demonstrating the impressive manufacturing process and technology employed to produce all Toshiba air conditioners from start to finish,” says Pradeep Ramdhaney, sales engineer.

TCTC engineers presented numerous presentations about the production processes, products and the innovative heat recovery advantages that are offered by Toshiba, all the delegates thought that the presentations were informative and well presented.

Afterwards the team and guests enjoyed a hands-on experience of all the Toshiba air conditioners, from the smallest AvAnt residential mid-wall unit to the largest SHRM-e VRF outdoor unit.

“In addition to the operational units they could experience the benefits of the Toshiba’s Wave Tool and the 512 central controller with energy monitoring on the SMMS-e and SHRM-e VRF units,” Jacques Samuels, Toshiba engineering manager, explains.

Arriving at the Toshiba factory in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before leaving the factory, the team and guests had one last final stage of production to explore – the ‘testing room’. What seems like a small room in the back of the factory, is possibly the most important room of all. Here is where TCTC completes multiple tests on each unit, including a ‘drop test’ to ensure that should the unit be dropped during transit, the unit will operate at full capacity and functionality.

Lance Goldblatt, sales engineer, concludes, “It is clear the commitment to quality assurance and dedication to innovation are the fundamentals that Toshiba builds on.”

The group returned on 27 July.