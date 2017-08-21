Google parent company working on improved energy-storage system

Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc, is reportedly developing a new way to store renewable energy that otherwise might be wasted—by using salt and antifreeze. The company's research lab ‘X’ has codenamed the project ‘Malta’.

The research lab, which hatched Google's driverless car almost a decade ago, is developing a system for storing renewable energy that would otherwise be wasted. It can be located almost anywhere, has the potential to last longer than lithium-ion batteries and compete on price with new hydroelectric plants and other existing clean energy storage methods, according to X executives and researchers.

"If the moonshot factory gives up on a big, important problem like climate change, then maybe it will never get solved," says Obi Felten, a director at X. "If we do start solving it, there are trillions and trillions of dollars in market opportunity."

She runs The Foundry, where a Malta team of fewer than 10 researchers are testing a stripped-down prototype. This is the part of X that tries to turn experiments in science labs into full-blown projects with emerging business models, such as its Loon internet-beaming high-altitude balloons. Malta is not yet an official X project, but it has been ‘de-risked’ enough that the team is now looking for partners to build, operate and connect a commercial-sized prototype to the grid, Felten says.

In renderings, viewed by Bloomberg News, the system looks like a miniature power plant with four cylindrical tanks connected via pipes to a heat pump. X says it can vary in size from roughly the dimensions of a large garage to a full-scale traditional power plant, providing energy on demand to huge industrial facilities, data centres or storage for small wind farms and solar installations.

The system mixes an established technique with newly designed components. "Think of this, at a very simple level, as a fridge and a jet," says Julian Green, product manager for Malta.

Two tanks are filled with salt, and two are filled with antifreeze or a hydrocarbon liquid. The system takes in energy in the form of electricity and turns it into separate streams of hot and cold air. The hot air heats up the salt, while the cold air cools the antifreeze, a bit like a refrigerator. The jet engine part: flip a switch and the process reverses. Hot and cold air rush toward each other, creating powerful gusts that spin a turbine and spit out electricity when the grid needs it. Salt maintains its temperature well, so the system can store energy for many hours, and even days, depending on how much you insulate the tanks.

Scientists have already proven this as a plausible storage technique. Malta's contribution was to design a system that operates at lower temperatures so it doesn't require specialised, expensive ceramics and steels. "The thermodynamic physics are well-known to anyone who studied it enough in college," Green says. "The trick is doing it at the right temperatures, with cheap materials. That is super compelling."

X declined to share exactly how cheap its materials are. Thermal salt-based storage has the potential to be several times cheaper than lithium-ion batteries and other existing grid-scale storage technologies, says Raj Apte, Malta's head engineer.

